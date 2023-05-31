Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
CCJ opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
