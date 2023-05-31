Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CCJ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.