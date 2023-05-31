Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

NYSE CM opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after buying an additional 471,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,341,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

