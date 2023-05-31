Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Cut by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

