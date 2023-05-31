Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Stock Performance
NYSE:XYL traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 860,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,736. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on XYL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
