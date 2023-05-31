Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 395,708 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,708 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 386,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

