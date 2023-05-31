Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $140,592.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 53,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,200. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

