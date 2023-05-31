Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,446 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BCC stock traded down $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. 52,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,763. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

