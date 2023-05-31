Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 62,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,913. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.