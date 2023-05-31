CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $261,259. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 240,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,083. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

