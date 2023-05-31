Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,755,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 542,822 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3,023.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 850,166 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

