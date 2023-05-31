Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.57.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
