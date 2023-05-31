Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,940,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 136,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

CCL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,660,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

