Caroline Sherry Sells 4,425 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £5,221.50 ($6,452.67).

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HSW stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.50). 867,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hostelworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -983.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

