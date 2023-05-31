Caroline Sherry Sells 4,425 Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSWGet Rating) insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £5,221.50 ($6,452.67).

Hostelworld Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HSW stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.50). 867,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hostelworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -983.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.