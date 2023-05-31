Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.7% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $59,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,612. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

