Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

