Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

