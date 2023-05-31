Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 157,957 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 157,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 191,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

