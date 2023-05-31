Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,591 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of WestRock worth $52,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,844. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.