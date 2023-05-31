Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,702. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

