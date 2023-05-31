Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barclays worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barclays by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 6,614,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,077. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

