Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $503.09 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422,025 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 14.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Canadian National Railway worth $503,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. 370,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

