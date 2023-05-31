Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,407 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 911.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.5 %

JLL traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,743. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.