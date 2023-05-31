Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 312,243 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 312,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,575,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,004,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,440,717. The firm has a market cap of $673.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $268.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

