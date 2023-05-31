Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,921 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $92,405,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,078,000 after buying an additional 2,486,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 92.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,763,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 4,248,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

