Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,273,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618,388 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 1,546,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

