CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Down 2%

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.70. 2,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CBB Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $102.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

