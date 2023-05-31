CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,798.54 or 1.00063129 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.070405 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $5,742,395.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

