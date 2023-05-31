Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 552.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $45,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. Celsius has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

