Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 99.77 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

About Centamin

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($64,866.53). In other news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 99,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($123,958.40). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($64,866.53). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

