Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Centamin Stock Performance
Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 99.77 ($1.23) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Activity
About Centamin
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Stories
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
- KLA Shares Soars As Chip Equipment Makers Surge 21% In May
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.