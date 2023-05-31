Centamin plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of Centamin stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. Centamin has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Centamin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,647.47. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

