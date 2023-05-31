CenterBook Partners LP Buys 524 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,675,000 after buying an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after buying an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

