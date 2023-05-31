CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

