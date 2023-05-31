CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.04 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

