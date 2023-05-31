CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 53,802 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.10% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading

