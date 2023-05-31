CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adient by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679,595 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Adient Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

