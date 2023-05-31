CenterBook Partners LP Sells 7,850 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $174.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.
Landstar System Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
