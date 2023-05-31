CenterBook Partners LP Sells 7,850 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $174.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.