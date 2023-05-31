CenterBook Partners LP Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 17,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

