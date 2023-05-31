Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.79. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 91,081 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -19.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.