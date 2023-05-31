Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $181.40

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.40 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 185.61 ($2.29), with a volume of 477835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.40 ($2.35).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($24,759.79). In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,346.52). Also, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($24,759.79). Insiders purchased 28,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,722 over the last 90 days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

