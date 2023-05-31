CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 19.0% in May

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 122,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,084. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $105.06.

Get CGI alerts:

Institutional Trading of CGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.