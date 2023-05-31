Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,041.6 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.
