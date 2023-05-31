Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 9,159,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,430,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

