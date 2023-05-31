Cheviot Value Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 776,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.70. 640,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $514.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

