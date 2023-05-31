Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 443,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,350 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,086.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 258,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $306,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 210,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. 2,941,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

