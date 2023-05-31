Cheviot Value Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 4,222,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,587. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

