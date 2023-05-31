China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 54,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

