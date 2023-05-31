China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in May

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
CYYHF stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
