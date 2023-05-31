Choreo LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $347.40. 20,478,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,323,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.06 and a 200-day moving average of $313.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $353.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

