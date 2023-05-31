Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $6,694,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.66. 538,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,385. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $405.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

