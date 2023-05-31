Choreo LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. 614,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

