Choreo LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,361,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,495. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.